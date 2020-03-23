First, on behalf of everyone at the U.S. Soccer Federation we hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. The COVID-19 virus has presented numerous and unprecedented challenges to all people around the world, and in these times of great uncertainty we find inspiration in the way that families, friends and communities are uniting to support each other.

It is in the spirit of these ideals that we at U.S. Soccer begin a new chapter. The foundation of the sport is built on the millions of passionate and committed players, coaches, referees, administrators and supporters that make up the U.S. Soccer family, and I am honored and humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of working with people in all levels of the game to help chart a positive path forward.

In particular, I am excited to partner with new U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. As a woman who has experienced the sport in the United States as a player, coach and administrator at all levels, she is uniquely positioned to provide insight and direction to meet the needs of all our stakeholders.

We also must acknowledge the recent challenges the Federation is facing. Please know that we are focused on finding a resolution with our Women’s National Team so we can move forward together and continue to be a leader in advancing women’s soccer in the USA and around the world. Along with Cindy, this is one of our main priorities.

By coming together, we can do so much more. And now is the time to unite so we can harness the spectacle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has the ability to catapult the sport to unmatched heights in the United States.

The most important element we need to make these goals a reality is you, the fan. You are a vitally important part of our soccer community. Whether you are cheering on your child, refereeing a game on the weekend, coaching or playing at any level, supporting a professional club at any level, attending World Cup games or supporting your country at home in front of the TV, we know that soccer means something special to you.

As we forge ahead, we will never take for granted the immense responsibility to do what is best for the game. We have an unbelievable opportunity to build upon our past successes and achieve even more in the future. And we will do it together.

I am excited to start this new journey with you, united in our goal to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States.

Yours in Soccer,

Will Wilson

CEO, Secretary General

U.S. Soccer Federation