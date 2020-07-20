Chelsea beat Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal

Chelsea versus Arsenal will be the 2020 FA Cup Final on August 1 at Wembley stadium. The Blues traveled to Manchester and grabbed the win thanks to a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford. Goals right before the break and right after the start of the second half broke Man Utd’s hopes of advancing to another final.

A London derby will be featured in the final between two recent winners in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 and in 2018, Chelsea defeated Manchester United 1-0.

Present in two of the last three FA Cup final, Chelsea will have a chance for another trophy in the midst of the top 4 race alongside Leicester and Manchester United. In regards to Arsenal, the Gunners can “save” a disappointing season with yet another trophy that will automatically send them back to the Europa League next season.

Reactions from the teams’ manager

Coach Chelsea, Lampard on the semifinal win:

“I’m very proud of the team today,’ stated the boss. ‘I can’t ask for much more than what they gave me, apart from maybe a couple more goals! That’s maybe surprising to say when you play against a side with their quality but what impressed me most was the work ethic of the performance.

‘We played with a system that we haven’t used in a while and I was surprised to see them match us up. I thought we were on top at the start of the game and then when they changed their system up, I thought we were even better. We did everything that the staff and I asked of them.

Coach Solskjaer has his focus on the Premier League finale

“We’ve been great in the last few months, giving ourselves a chance going into the last two games.

We always said that if we can get into the Leicester game needing to beat them, that would be a great achievement and we might be able to even go one step further than that if we get a good result against West Ham.

Of course we can’t do anything about that but it’s between us, Chelsea and Leicester for those two last positions and the more help we get from others the better, of course. But if we do our job on Wednesday we’ll be in a good position. We’ll go into the Leicester game and hope that if we win that one we can qualify. We’ve just got to regroup and go again on Wednesday against West Ham.”