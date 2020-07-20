LAFC highlight the second day of the MLS tournament

The hype for the Los Angeles derby known as El Trafico was very high. The content on the pitch did not live up to the expectations from the LA Galaxy side. The Los Angeles FC were missing last year’s MVP in Carlos Vela and the LA Galaxy were without Javier Hernandez. On the pitch we saw a dominating side and a struggling one. Tied at the break, 2-2, the LA Galaxy collapsed in the second half allowing 4 goals and got trounced 6-2.

6 teams have clinched a spot in the Round of 16: PHI, ORL, CLB, POR, SJ, SEA

Group A

The tournament’s host Orland got off to a quick start with two wins and two games. They share the group’s first place with Philadelphia Union with also two wins. New York City FC took care of Inter Miami CF to grab their first win in the tournament. Beckham’s team is heading home with three losses as many games and show their first MLS season will be difficult unless they upgrade the roster.

Group B

San Jose Earthquakes finish the group on top thanks to two wins and one draw. They will be joined by the defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders that grabbed their win over Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0.

Group C

Toronto FC and New England Revs will battle for group’s first place in tomorrow’s clash between the two teams. A draw in this match would send both teams on to the round of 16 phase.

Group D

After two games played Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United are seated at the top 2 spots with Sporting Kansas in the hunt. The match between RSL and Sporting KC will be exciting to watch between two MLS is back tournament title contenders.

Group E

Watch out for the Crew. Columbus Crew have had the most impressive restart scoring six goals and allowing none. They are the number one dark-horse in the tournament and will look to continue their good form against Atlanta United. the 2018 MLS champions are heading towards an early elimination in the tournament with two losses (1-0 each time). They clearly miss their best player in Josef Martinez.

Group F

Portland Timbers have clinched their ticket for the round of 16 thanks to a perfect start in the group stage. LAFC were the highlight in day 2 of MLS is Back tournament and are now set to join them while the LA Galaxy will most likely be sent home.

The group stage will end on July 23 and the Round of 16 set to begin this weekend in July 25. All info on the MLS webpage.