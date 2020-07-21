Serie A week 34
Juventus are closing in on a new Serie A title after beating rivals Lazio 2-1 thanks to two goals from the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese reached the 30-goal milestone for the season alongside Italian international and Lazio player Ciro Immobile.
Additionally, Ronaldo set a new record scoring at least 50 goals in three different leagues (Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A). This feat had never been done before. The 35 years old beast is on tear lately scoring at will with 9 goals in his last 8 Serie A matches since the restart.
Cristiano Ronaldo on the win
“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, Lazio have had a great season so far. We had a great opportunity playing at home. And, we could have scored more, but we played a good match. My record? Records are always important, but what matters is the team. We are doing phenomenal work and the important thing is to end like this, to win: the records come from a natural process, but what matters is to bring home the league title.”
Juventus hold a 8-point lead over second Inter Milan with 4 games left to play. They look to claim a league record 36 national titles over the next couple weeks.