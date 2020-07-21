Serie A week 34

Juventus are closing in on a new Serie A title after beating rivals Lazio 2-1 thanks to two goals from the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese reached the 30-goal milestone for the season alongside Italian international and Lazio player Ciro Immobile.

Additionally, Ronaldo set a new record scoring at least 50 goals in three different leagues (Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A). This feat had never been done before. The 35 years old beast is on tear lately scoring at will with 9 goals in his last 8 Serie A matches since the restart.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the win

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, Lazio have had a great season so far. We had a great opportunity playing at home. And, we could have scored more, but we played a good match. My record? Records are always important, but what matters is the team. We are doing phenomenal work and the important thing is to end like this, to win: the records come from a natural process, but what matters is to bring home the league title.”

Juventus hold a 8-point lead over second Inter Milan with 4 games left to play. They look to claim a league record 36 national titles over the next couple weeks.

Juventus’ coach Sarri knows what is needed

“We are missing four points, only after we have achieved them, will we then be able to think about the goal achieved. All the games are difficult now, and in the space of six days, we play three games… So, we must stay focused and think about securing the missing points. Cristiano is an impressive player because he has the extraordinary ability to complete a quick recovery between games. Not only physically, but, above all, mentally: he is a champion with his feet, but also with his head. He has strong determination. I will see if it will be necessary to let him rest, but as I said, he seems to be in excellent condition, also because Dybala and Higuain have had some problems these days. The Champions League? We will finish the league in the right way, and then we will focus on the Champions League.”