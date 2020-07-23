Manchester United for a finale

Manchester United will play its final game of the season at Leicester City. The winner will be automatically sent to the Champions League group stage next season.

Must-watch games:

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

The game Leicester vs Man United will be a finale and the highlight of the last Premier League matchday 38 on Sunday with all games starting at the same time 4.00pm local (GMT +1). Chelsea, also engaged in the Champions League top 4 race will be playing against Wolverhampton. The Wolves sit at 5th place and in battle with Tottenham Hotspur for the Europa League spot.

League matchday 37

Manchester United is in for a finale. Before the last matchday of the Premier League season, Manchester United sits at third place with 63 points, tied with Chelsea but with a better goal differential. Man United could not defeat West Ham, 1-1 but still climbed up to third place thanks to Chelsea’s loss. The Blues allowed five goals to the Premier league champions, Liverpool 5-3. They played well enough to score three goals against the champions but failed defensively.

Reactions

United’s coach Solskjaer:

“We’ve had semi-finals and now it’s a ‘final’ and we’ve got raise ourselves for that one. We pinpointed this one at Leicester. If we have a chance to go there, we can be delighted we’ve caught up with the points and caught up with the goal difference and given ourselves a fantastic opportunity.

We know we’re playing a difficult team – they are very, very dangerous in different aspects of the game and different things tactically. We’ll be ready.

When we started after lockdown, we had to go for it. We had to go for it for goal difference and had to go for it with points. The effort has been fantastic, the results have been fantastic. Of course, we’d liked to have won against Southampton. When you concede in the last second and here today we’ve conceded at the end of the first half, but we’ve given ourselves a fantastic opportunity on Sunday.”

Chelsea’s coach Lampard:

“We contributed to this game well and on another night, at 4-3, we go on to get our point but now there will be a lot going on on Sunday. What is absolutely important is the players focus on themselves because it is in our own hands, and that is the job I’ll do because we can’t affect what is going on elsewhere.

We have to try to get over the line. We have character in the group, we have quality and we have a good opponent coming and it is on us now.”