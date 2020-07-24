MLS is Back

MLS is Back Tournament has concluded the group phase. Out of the 24 teams engaged in the tournament, 16 remain for the second phase. We look at the knockout rounds with exciting matchups coming up this weekend.

Group review

Group A

Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Union share first place. They book their tickets onto the next round thanks to a group stage phase with no losses and 2 wins out of 3 matches for a total 7 points. New York City FC join them as one of the top 4 third place group.

Group B

San Jose Earthquakes finish the group phase on top with 7 points. The MLS defending 2019 champions Seattle Sounders earn 4 points and finish at the second place. At third, the Vancouver Whitecaps booked their ticket thanks to 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire, eliminated.

Group C

Toronto FC and New England Revs top the group with only one win in three matches and a total of 5 points. Coach Henry’s team, Montreal Impact found their way onto the next round thanks to a short 1-0 victory over DC United. The team from Washington is eliminated.

Group D

Sporting Kansas leapfrogged Real Salt Lake following their 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids. Minnesota United at second and RSL at third move onto the knockout phase.

Group E

Columbus Crew is the only team that won their three group stage matches. They emerge as favorites to take the trophy home. FC Cincinnati beat New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the group finale, eliminating the New York team at the same time. Just in, Atlanta United and coach Frank de Boer have agreed to part ways.

Group F

LAFC and Portland move on to the next round following their 2-2 draw. The Timbers win the group as LAFC rank second in the win. Following the 6-2 trashing in the El Trafico derby LAFC confirm they are one of the outsiders in the tournament. They will meet the defending champions for a thrilling matchup.

On the opposite side and a major disappointment, the LA Galaxy grabbed their first point against the Dynamo, 1-1. Both teams are heading home following the group stage.

Round of 16 matches

Orlando City SC vs Montreal impact

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

Toronto FC vs NYCFC

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

SJ Earthquakes vs RSL

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota Utd

FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers

Games thru Saturday July 25 to Tuesday July 28.