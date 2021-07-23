Did you know that the average soccer player runs seven to 10 miles during a match? Considering this statistic, it’s no wonder why soccer players must stay hydrated for optimal performance. However, it can be hard to drink the recommended amount of water each day. Here are seven alternatives to water that soccer players use to stay hydrated.

1. Eating Oatmeal

Although it may not sound like it, eating oatmeal is a great way to get a boost of hydration at the start of your day. Oats expand when they cook, absorbing the water or milk that they’re bathing in. If you’re not into warm breakfasts, try overnight oats. Not only do they have all the same benefits as hot oatmeal, but you can prepare them the night before to save you some extra time in the morning. Overnight oats soak up 10 times their weight in extra liquid, making them a great option to stay hydrated. In addition, oatmeal is a great source of carbohydrates, which are beneficial in preparing a soccer player’s muscles for a strenuous workout.

2. Snacking On Summer Fruit

Some of summer’s best fruits are extremely high in water. From strawberries and watermelon, which both contain 92% water, to pineapples and oranges, which offer 87% water, eating fruit is an easy way to get an extra cup of water in without having to put in the effort. You can even enjoy a refreshing fruit poolside to elevate the experience. For example, looking up custom pools in Houston can help you find the best one for your needs.

3. Drinking Coffee

While many believe that coffee is dehydrating, this isn’t necessarily the case. Coffee contains about 98% water, which means that it’s similar to drinking a cup of plain water. However, soccer players are careful not to overdo it, as too much caffeine can cause insomnia, headaches and jitters. This is the last thing they need when they’re on the field and need to stay focused. Therefore, it’s best to stick to one to two cups a day.

4. Avoiding Alcohol

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means that the more you drink it, the more it dehydrates the body. It inhibits the production of antidiuretic hormone, which prevents the body from reabsorbing water. In turn, this causes the body to lose excess fluid and can lead to symptoms such as headaches, thirst and dry mouth. If a soccer player wants to enjoy a glass of alcohol, they can do so by drinking a cup of water for every glass of alcohol they drink.

5. Drinking Fat-Free Or Skim Milk

You may know that milk is a great source of calcium, but did you know that it’s actually more hydrating than water and sports drinks? That’s right. Research has shown that milk is one of the best drinks for rehydration and recovery after exercise due to its high source of electrolytes, proteins and carbs. It’s important to choose fat-free or skim milk, as the fat in whole milk can slow down the process of fluid replacement.

6. Sipping On Vegetable Juices

Vegetable juices are a great way to get in some extra hydration before a soccer match. They’re a healthier option than fruit juices, which contain sugars that hit the bloodstream quickly and cause a crash soon after. If you’re not a fan of vegetable juice, you can also eat vegetables high in water, such as:

Cucumbers

Lettuce

Celery

Bell peppers

7. Drinking Sports Drinks

They’re called sports drinks for a reason! These drinks contain sugar and sodium, which are great for soccer players after a grueling match. This is because sugar and sodium bring your body back to equilibrium. However, soccer players are careful to only drink sports drinks after a match; otherwise, they’re just unnecessary calories and carbs.

Conclusion

Staying hydrated during a soccer match is absolutely crucial for top-notch performance. These seven tips are what soccer players follow to stay hydrated besides drinking water.