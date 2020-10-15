notable UEFA Nations League matches 3 and 4

The second season of the UEFA Nations League is underway with notable headlines as we approach the final two matches in the 4 leagues which will determine the group winner for finals, league promotion and relegation. All the big nations were in action over the past week with big upset on one hand (England, Spain, Germany) and strong results on the other (Portugal), France, Poland) to just name a few nations.

League A Group 1

With only 2 games t be played Poland lead the group over Italy and Netherlands. Bayern Munich player and best player of 2020, Robert Lewandowski added a brace in the 3-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. In the clash of the night Italy and Netherlands each took a point, 1-1.

Poland – 7 points

Italy – 6 points

Netherlands – 5 points

Bosnia Herzegovina – 2 points

League A Group 2

Following their defeat in England 2-1, Belgium responded with a win in Iceland with the same result and lead the group. The upset came from Wembley stadium in London where England lost to Denmark 1-0. The Three Lions played most of the game down to 10 men after Maguire got sent off at the half-hour mark. The defeat pushes back England to third in the group.

Belgium – 9 points

Denmark – 7 points

England – 7 points

Iceland – 0 point

League A Group 3

The Euro 2016 champions, Portugal and 2018 FIFA World Cup champions, France lead the group with 3 wins and 1 draw as the finale looms when both leaders meet in Portugal. The group also feature the World Cup runners-up Croatia but the South Eastern European nation has failed to capitalize on a great campaign in Russia. The next game in the group between Portugal and France will likely determine the group winner.

Portugal – 10 points

France – 10 points

Croatia – 3 points

Sweden – 0 point

League A group 4

Spain lead the group despite surprisingly losing in Ukraine 1-0. Germany has only won one game in the group adding three draws.

Spain – 7 points

Germany – 6 points

Ukraine – 6 points

Switzerland – 2 points

League B notable headlines

Northern Ireland is on pace to be relegated to league C with only 1 point gained through the first 4 matches.

Scotland still lead group 2 with a 4-point cushion and total 20 points.

Wales and Finland are neck to neck in group D with 10 and 9 points respectively while Ireland is definitely out of contention with just 2 draws and 2 losses in 4 games. The Irish have been a major disappointment in this year’s edition.