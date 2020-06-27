The 2019-20 Bundesliga ended with Bayern Munich winning their 8th consecutive title

FC Bayern won their 30th league title and finished off the Bundesliga season by destroying Wolfsburg 4-0 on the road. The Bavarians finish the season on a 13 win-run to clinch another title and reach 82 points (13 more than second Borussia Dortmund). The victory puts FC Bayern to 100 goals for the season in 34 games. That is an average of 2.94 goals per game! One of the best offensive machine in the world.

Only one team has done better than 100 goals score din one season and it is FC Bayern Munich during the 1971-72 season. This year, FC Bayern is ready for a deep run in the UEFA Champions League later this summer.

Attacking duo

FC Bayern’s attacking duo is impressive. During the season Robert Lewandowski scored a total of 34 goals, the highest total set by a non-German player in the history of the league. The Polish international is one of the best strikers in the world. He commented to Bayern TV post-game:

“It was a difficult but ultimately very strong campaign! We struggled a bit in the first two or three months. But we’ve always believed in ourselves and played very well then. Of course I’m very satisfied with my 34 goals, I’m very grateful to my colleagues. I always try to do my best, I’m very proud. And it’s a great achievement to score 100 goals as a team. It shoes we’ve always kept our foot on the gas. We’re very, very pleased.”

Alongside Thomas Muller you have one of the best duos at any club worldwide. The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, Muller, led the assist department with a total of 20. This also set a new single-season best topping Kevin de Bruyne with 19 assists in the 2014-25 season. He commented on the season:

“The second half of the campaign was phenomenal. I’d say, ‘well-deserved.’ It wasn’t easy in autumn, both for the club and for me personally. So, aside from my first championship title, this one is maybe the most intense and most emotional one for me because it was packed. We felt that the younger players listened to us and that it bore the fruits of success together.”

Borussia Dortmund runners-up again

This has been a recurring fact for Dortmund. Borussia has finished second in the league in 3 out the 5 last seasons. They have talented players with Haaland, Sancho, Guerrero and will be again right there next season.

Completing the top 3 is RB Leipzig carried by Timo Werner. The newly-signed Chelsea player scored a total of 28 goals and became RB Leipzig’s all-time record goalscorer with 95 goals on his last game with the club: “I just wanted to have fun with the teammates who I’ve spent the last four years here playing with, and with success and another win,” – he said.

Borussia Monchengladbach completes the top 4 for Champions League play next year holding on to the fourth place coveted by Bayern Leverkusen who finished first.

The Bundesliga paved the way for European football to restart and completed their season in a little over a month. The league successfully managed the coronavirus pandemic and provided fans with great football. Thank you and see you at the end of summer!