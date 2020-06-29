LaLiga Santander week 32

Real Madrid immediately benefited from FC Barcelona draw yesterday (2-2 at Celta Vigo) and lead the league with a two-point advantage and six more games to play.

Casimero scored the sole goal at Espanyol Barcelona from a subtile back-heel pass delivered by Benzema, right before the first half break. Karim Benzema has been on tear since the league restarted. His form has enabled Real Madrid to win 5 league games in a row and to climb up to the top of the table.

Coach Zidane comments on the Frenchman’s current form:

“Benzema is an impressive player and he proves it in every game. He’s been here for 11 years and we all enjoy his quality. A player always improves and every year players get better and that’s exactly what’s happening to him. He’s at a very good age, up to 32-33 years old, if you look after yourself like he does, these are the best years for a footballer. He can still play a lot because he takes care of himself. I’m not surprised by what Karim does. He’s a quality player, he’s doing well and we’re enjoying his football. How long can he go on? I don’t know, he’ll decide that”.

On the league standings:

“In the first half we had a little trouble getting through. When you look at where Espanyol are in the league with the performance that they put in…We like playing in this league because even against the bottom side they make it difficult for you, that’s what happened today. They’re a quality team with good players up front and we had to hold our own. On a mental level it’s not easy to win 5 matches, at home, away… it’s not easy at all. We know that we have to keep going, there are 6 matches left and we now have to rest well and think about the next match”.

Title race

We enter the last stretch in LaLiga title race that will be decided between the current champions FC Barcelona and their eternal rivals Real Madrid. Real Madrid enjoys a two-point lead. The manager know it could be decided at the last gamw of the season. Zidane comments on LaLiga:

“We know this will be decided at the end of the season. I always say it, we know this league is difficult. It’s tough and hard-fought and I always think about the time we won it when I was manager in 2017 on the final day. It’s going to be the same thing. We’re pleased because it’s 5 wins in a row and that’s great for us, but it doesn’t change anything. There are 6 finals still to come. Now we have to rest because the next game is in no time at all”.