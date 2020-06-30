Primeira Liga week 29

FC Porto won a second consecutive game by beating Pacos Ferreira away from home 1-0. At the same time, Benfica lost a second straight where they get humiliated by Maritimo Funchal 2-0.

Once tied on top of the table at the time of the restart, the Portuguese league is now almost set. FC Porto is running away with the league title leading Benfica by 6 points with only 5 more games to be played.

Restart Headache

In the five first games since the restart, S.L. Benfica only won once at Rio Ave (2-1). The defending champions took 5 points in 5 games and are likely to give up on their title to rivals FC Porto.

Benfica Portugal international Pizzi tries to find answers about this situation:

“We can’t explain this. We started the match on the front foot, we had two or three clear goal chances and then… There’s no explanation for what’s going on. It seems like everything happens to us, but it’s entirely our fault, the players. We always try to give our best and we deserved another result, but that’s the way football is”.

FC Porto in control

FC Porto leads the Primeira Liga by six points over Benfica, with all six points gained during the last two league games. Additionally Porto enjoys a better goal differential (+39 to +36). They look to lift a 29th league title and 2 in the last 3 seasons.

FC Porto coach Conceçao on the big away win:

The spirit of the group is fantastic and they showed that tonight, not just those on the bench, but also those that weren’t called, who showed up at the hotel by surprise. That shows the solidarity and the union we have.

We have to be honest right now, and realise that it will be a difficult championship until the end. There are six matches left, but we are in the fight and eager to reach our objectives.

The mind is very important right now. As the championship is approaching the end, teams are feeling that pressure, no matter what their objectives are. It will be a fight until the end.”