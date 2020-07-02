Premier League matchday 32

We are on the last stretch of the 2019-20 Premier League with 6 more league to be played per club. Liverpool won the league title for the first time in 30 years and Man City is the runners-up. So far so good, right? Now, the excitement begins for the 3rd and 4th place that give a ticket to the next UEFA Champions League.

Four teams two tickets

There a total of five teams that can realistically dream of the Champions League next season. Leicester FC with 55 points just lost 2-1 at Everton and won only one out of the last five league matches. Chelsea with 54 points, beat Man City 2-1 and loses to bottom of the league West Ham 3-2. The Blues have won three out of the last five. Manchester United with 52 points. The Red Devils are in great form winning three of the last four and showing great momentum.

Wolverhampton with 52 points, The Wolves are the surprise team here but do not underestimate their strength. They won three in a row and four of the last five matches. They will conclude the season at Chelsea for a decisive game?

Then Arsenal and Tottenham are somewhat distanced with 46 and 45 points respectively (one less game for the Spurs). Arsenal responded with two straight wins and will play next at Wolverhampton. This will be the last chance for the Gunners to close on the European teams wagon. The Spurs could still reach the top 4 but this achievement seems improbable from Mourinho’s team.

Reactions from matchday 32 across the Premier League

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United. Coach Solskjaer shares a word:

“I rate this performance highly. Fantastic from the word go. The boys were full of confidence and quality. We played some exceptional stuff. You can see with the quality and talent we’ve got going forward that we have a foundation to play from, with a good shape and with good pressing. I know we’re a good team. We were focused on this game and now we look to the next one.”

Everton 2-1 Leicester City. LCFC coach Rodgers on the loss:

We’re disappointed with the start, and that’s something that’s crept back into our game, especially since we’ve come back. We haven’t started quick enough and got into some really good areas. We just couldn’t quite find that final bit of creativity.

Thankfully, for how we performed for a good part of this season, it’s got us into a really strong position, and even though our form hasn’t been the best for a period now, we still have it in our hands to achieve what it is we [want], which will be a dream for us – getting into that top four”

Arsenal 4-0 Norwich. Coach Arteta on back-to-back league wins

“A lot of things that happened today will convince them even more that this is the right direction for us to take as a team, and we still have to work on many things like the way we handle the game in certain moments.”

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

‘That is the sign of where we are, we have a lot of hard work to do to get to where we want to be and that is the reason the rest of us are chasing Liverpool and Man City, because of the consistency they have developed over time. That is what we have to work towards but it is frustrating. We have to realise the position we are in in terms of fighting for the Champions league places and move forward.”