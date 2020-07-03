La Liga Santander – week 33

Real Madrid struggled for most of the game and get its deliverance from captain Sergio Ramos. The Spanish international and 2010 World Cup winner converted the penalty obtain by Carvajal at the 79′ to beat Getafe 1-0.

With this hard-fought victory, the club from the capital is in great shape to dethrone FC Barcelona and take the league title home. Real Madrid enjoys a 4-point lead over FC Barcelona with 74 points against 70 points and only 5 games to be played. If they win the title, this would be their 34th LaLiga title and the first one in 3 seasons.

Reactions

Today’s best player Carvajal shares his views on the match:

“It was one of our toughest games yet. Congratulations to Getafe because they delivered a complete performance and pushed us to the limit. The goal came from building on the wing and then I got lucky in the one-on-one and he fouled me.

Our aim was to keep a clean sheet and we knew we’d get the odd chance. It was an important game, we needed to win it and we’ve done just that”.

“We had to take advantage of Barcelona dropping points against Atlético. It was a final and that’s how we approached it. Getafe made life very hard for us, especially in the first half, but we put on a disciplined display.

We are showing we’re a unit; the coach made changes and the team was ready to go. The opposition was making things very tough. In the final 15 minutes we showed what strength in depth we have and we’re in good shape physically, which helped us to get those chances. I think we were the better side. They pushed us to the limit, it was a very difficult game. We have to enjoy it because these are three points which bring us closer to the title”.

Lead over second place

“With a 4-point lead and the goal average in our favour, winning LaLiga is in our hands. The coach’s message since isolation has been clear. It’s a case of 11 finals and we want to take 33 points. That’s the team’s bread and butter. Our success has been based on conceding few goals, just two since the restart. We’ve conceded less goals than anyone else and if we carry on in this vein we know we can lift the trophy”.