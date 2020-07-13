Many football fans are accustomed to the fact that young and talented football players, as a rule, appear most often in countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, France. But these countries are not the only ones producing incredible talents. We are witnessing the growth of a young generation of exciting and interesting football players in many countries. In this article, we will bring your attention to a selection of promising Norwegian footballers.

Kristoffer Ajer

The first on this list is Kristoffer Ajer, who is currently the representative of the Scottish Championship. The young tall defender quickly enough became the pivotal figure for Celtic. Despite, quite young, Ajer is called one of the leaders of Celtic. A central defender with good creative skills is often useful in attacking. In addition, Kristoffer Ajer is distinguished by good positional skills, as well as the ability to go into a successful ball selection. A good long pass and excellent field vision also speak in favor of Ajer. His main weakness is the game with his left foot, however, hard training can fix this drawback.

Håkon Evjen

Håkon Evjen showed himself very brightly, playing in the championship of Norway as a part of Bodø/Glimt, which attracted the attention of the Dutch AZ Alkmaar, to which he subsequently transferred. However, Håkon failed to prove himself as vividly as in Bodø/Glimt. And at the moment Evjen is a rotation player, but given the young age of the player, he still has chances to prove himself.

Not bad at dribbling, good-quality equipment, good skills – this is what attracted AZ Alkmaar. All these qualities have not gone anywhere; they can and should be developed. Evjen’s weaknesses include poor adaptation, low level of stamina, as well as a periodic loss of position on the field. Nevertheless, with hard work, these disadvantages can be eliminated and he can become the player who will bring many benefits to the Dutch club. Plus, there is always such an option as a club change, whether it is a loan or a permanent transfer. Also, an upcoming Euro 2021 will be a great chance to prove himself.

Sander Berge

Young Sander Berge is an interesting midfielder. Despite the young age, Sander Berge is able to cement the centre of the field. Excellent technique and perfect skills help him to be the conductor of the team. Berge copes well with the role of initiator of attacks, and also knows how to change the pace of the game. It is worth noting that in all the clubs in which he played, Berge quickly became a significant figure and main player. It was these skills that the scouts of the Premier League club Sheffield United liked, where Berge moved from the Belgian club Genk.

It is safe to say that if Sander Berge continues to progress, we will see him in a more famous club in the near future.

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegard appeared in big football at the age of 16, when he was signed by Real Madrid. However, enormous pressure from anticipations, as well as the noise that was around Odegaard went to the detriment of his young talent and he quickly wondered without showing any outstanding results for the Royal Club. It was a natural decision to loan him to other clubs.

It is worth noting that a revival of Odegaard’s career happened in the Dutch Vitesse. After Haaland, a loan to the Spanish Real Sociedad followed. And if, during the game in Haaland and, the experts were in no hurry with conclusions, but now many recognize that Odegaard has returned to the path of becoming a top football player.

He is one of the leaders of Real Sociedad, as proved by his statistics. With good technique and excellent dribbling, Martin Odegaard often goes into successful dribbles. A good vision of the field and magnificent crossing bring his team a large number of scoring chances. Despite the rather weak skill of taking the ball, Odegaard is often useful in defence, taking the right position on the field. And he makes up for the weak game on the second floor with long-range shots and excellent ability to hold the ball and close it with the body. There is no doubt that at the end of the loan, Odegaard will return to Real Madrid.

Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Haaland, alongside Odegaard, is the main hope of Norwegian football for a bright future.

Playing in the position of the centre forward, Haaland already managed to declare himself loudly, which made him attract the attention of almost all top clubs. Dortmund turned out to be the fastest and it seems that the German club did not regret a cent of the money spent. Having crazy stats this season, Haaland is considered to be one of the best young players.

Erling has the necessary arsenal to become a top player here and now. An excellent long-range shot, goal orientation, excellent technique, good dribbling, the ability to play with the head, as well as a great flair for the moment help Haaland to surprise and delight the football audience.

The attacking style of Borussia is likely to only increase the price tag for this young football player in the near future. It will also be extremely interesting to watch this football player in matches against top teams. It seems that he will cause many problems for the defence