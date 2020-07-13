Premier League week 35

Chelsea and Leicester exploded respectively at Sheffield United 3-0 and Bournemouth 4-1. The Premier League title race is down to three teams. The current third and fourth lost and are in danger. Manchester United will sit at third place with a win at home against Southampton.

Before the match Man U ranks 5th, two points behind Chelsea and one point behind Leicester. With three league games left to play, the next game could be a decisive advantage for Solskjaer’s men to clinch top 4.

Chelsea looking for answers

Chelsea have lost 2 of the last 4 games in the league. the last match at Sheffield was a very bad game. The Blues conceded three goals and showed several defensives mishaps. This type of performance will certainly knocked out Chelsea of the Premier league top 4. They have three more games

Coach Lampard reflects on the game:

“I certainly feel like there’s not a huge inquest needed because of where we’re at,’ he explained. ‘The games are coming quickly, we’re nearly at the end of the season.

It was a horrible game for the players. None of our players played well. When you do that at a place like Sheffield United and they’re playing well it’s very difficult to get anything out of it. We didn’t. I won’t dwell on that this time and I’ll concentrate on the games ahead and the players will too.

That’s the position we’re in. The only way out of it is hard work by the individuals involved, to get through this season, to try and be as successful as we can, because we’re still in a good position considering probably a lot of expectations at the start of the season, and then we’ll look forward.”

Leicester punched at Bournemouth

Leicester took a beating at Bournemouth. The best league scorer with 23 goals, Jamie Vardy, had his team with the lead at the end of first half. From the half time break on, the Foxes did not look sharp and collapsed during the second half. Stanislas and Solanke scored back-to-back goals within seconds for a team looking to survive in this league. They would two more in the last 10 minutes to seal the 4-1 victory. They would go down to fifth place if Manchester United beats Southampton.

Coach Rodgers on the loss:

“We didn’t take responsibility when we were defending and when we had the ball. [The way the team collapsed] like we did in the second half was bitterly disappointing.You’ve got to play for 90 minutes.

“We didn’t show anywhere near the level that you need to, both with the ball and defensively. And, like I said, performance-wise, the attitude was not so good.”