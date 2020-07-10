Premier League week 34

Manchester United targets Premier League top 4 trailing Leicester by just one point. Man Utd have set a record four consecutive wins by goals or more for the first time since 1987. On top of the table, three teams are within 3 points.

Chelsea hols on to the third place with 60 points after they passed Leicester City which is now sitting at the fourth place with 59 points. The Red Devils are right behind with 58 points and arguably the hottest team in Europe right now.

Offensive front

Man Utd’s offensive players have been rolling lately, scoring at will. Rashford, Greenwood and Martial are upsetting Premier League’s defenses. In the midfield Bruno Fernandes has been key player for Soklsjaer. Since the restart, the Portuguese international may be the best player we have seen on the pitch across Europe, along side Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. Alongside Fernandes, the return into form of the French international, Paul Pogba, has served well the northern England club to climb up in the table.

Greenwood

Almost unknown before the coronavirus crisis, the 18 years old English professional player has made his name in the Premier League with Man United. He also matched a record not seen in over 20 years. In fact, he became the fourth player in league history, of 18 year sold, to score in three consecutive games. He joins a certain Michael Owen in the process. With Greenwood, Martial and Rashford Manchester United has one of the most exciting offensive front in the world. The future is bright.

Reactions

Coach Solskjaer reacted to the win and the spotlight on his team:

It took us about 20-25 minutes to get going and then we seemed to pick up the tempo. I thought in the second half we played really well and of course we kept another clean sheet. I’m very happy with the way we came out in the second half. We created chances and kept them away from our goal.

We’ve still got a contract with Paul and I’ve said it so many times, I think he’s a fantastic player, a fantastic person, one of the best midfielders in the world. I think he’s proving that he’s getting better and better – he’s been out for so long so that’s only natural. You can see he’s enjoying himself. The team is a different team to the one he left when he was injured. He’s focused and the attitude is everything. It’s miles better in that dressing room.

We should have won by five clear goals in all of them! I’m surprised by that stat, but we should have had so many more goals. We’re keeping clean sheets, which is great and I think we could have had a few more the other way.

I’m sure Man United will mount a challenge and get back to winning the league. When that’s going to happen is down to every single one of us that’s here and how quickly we can make this process go. We’re definitely improving as a team and developing, and we have to remember we’ve come a long way in one season. Let’s just take Paul [Pogba]’s words into the dressing room and expect and demand more of each other every single day.