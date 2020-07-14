Premier League week 35

Manchester United lost three points late to draw with Southampton, 2-2. Solksjaer team did not kill the game at 2-1 and failed at the last seconds to draw.

Man Utd could have climbed up to third place in the Premier League. They got denied and share the same amount of points as Leicester (59) and one point behind Chelsea with three more games to play.

The draw stops the four games winning streak and a chance to be in the top 4. The Saints came to play and quickly open the score with a goal from Armstrong at 12th minute. The Mancunians took a few minutes to recover from the goal and sliced twice the Saints’ defense in less than 5 minutes.

Martial gave the assist and then added his own goal with a beautiful strike from the top of the box. “You can play better but we created chances and played some fantastic football at times. Anthony [Martial] has got two massive chances that he creates for himself and the two goals are very good”, commented the United manager.

Soksjaer’s reaction on the setback

“Frustrating, yes, but it’s part of the game as well. We’ve had so many times where we’ve won the game in the last minute, and it’s another test for the boys, another test on mentality. Can we shake this off, can we be ready for Thursday, with a positive frame of mind? As you said, we’ve been on a fantastic run and you can’t sit down and feel sorry for yourself when it goes against you for a little while.”

“If you get a two-goal cushion, that’s a different ball-game. But we scored two fantastic goals, Anthony, I thought he was excellent today, absolutely top-class. That’s football. It is key moments. There are key moments in every game of football and that was key moment. We will take it and move onto Thursday at Selhurst Park. It’s a game to focus on. This will be in the back of our heads tonight, we’re disappointed but tomorrow it’s all heads on Crystal Palace.”

The next two games are must-wins before the season finale against Leicester. The winner of Leicester – Man Utd will certainly be in the Champions League next season. The top 4 race comes to down three games now. Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United.