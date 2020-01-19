Premier League matchday 23

Manchester City gave up two points at home against Crystal Palace and definitely say goodbye to Premier League title.

The current champions are 13 points behind leaders Liverpool but the Reds have two games in hands and undefeated. Aguero scored a brace but it was not enough as Crustal Palace came away with a point [2-2].

There is no way the title will not go to Liverpool for the first in Premier League history. A 30-year drought is about to end.

Coach Guardiola on another disappointing league performance:

“The spirit was there. We tried and tried. We came back and it’s a pity we dropped points like that. But it’s football.

“We struggled a little bit in the first 10 minutes of the second half. We came back without thinking too much what we have to do.

I think we did everything. We attacked, put many crosses and corners into the box. They didn’t do much, but they get a point.

We knew it would be hard. Last season when they beat us it was the same.

They had two, three chances and scored. In general we controlled the games against them, but you have to avoid mistakes.