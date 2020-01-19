La Liga week 20

Real Madrid beat FC Sevilla 2-1 with a brace for midfielder Casimero and take command of La Liga, temporarily. In fact, FC Barcelona will play later to join the club from the capital on top of the league.

It has been the same story for several weekends in the row now. Both Spanish giants match each other and prepare fans for an exciting end of the season.

Two team for title

It is a two-team race for LaLiga with Atletico Madrid being not as sharp as they used to be in previous seasons. The departure of Griezmann to FC Barcelona has created a hole that young star Joao Felix is trying to cover.

FC Barcelona are the current champions so Real Madrid chase LaLiga title as they do not want their rivals to be the #1 team in the country.

Coach Zidane on the win:

“We were a bit leggy in the first half, because then after the break we pressed better high up. Sevilla are a great side if you let them play. We really improved in the second half and the game changed.



“We knew what we had to do. And we were committed in our pressing, particularly in our own half. We should be very pleased because we turned the game around.

On Casimero

“I’m pleased because it’s unusual for him to net twice and I’m thrilled. In an attacking sense, any player can make the difference for us. The first was especially brilliant, the way he evaded the second line. I’m happy with his goals and the match is a reflection of how we played in the second half”.

“It was a tough game for everyone. We’ve got to remember that we were facing a very good side, but the result is a fair reflection of what we saw out there. The issue that Monchi has commented on is his responsibility. I’m nobody to say whether he’s right or otherwise. I think what he said was a bit over the top”.