The premier league always has a hectic summer transfer window with clubs spending millions of pounds to improve their squads and sell the unwanted players.

Football transfers

Football transfers are a way that teams can improve their squads by bringing in some new and exciting talent whilst shipping out the unwanted players to other teams. In recent seasons we have seen some record transfer deals going through and most of these are done during the summer transfer window compared to the winter one. The winter transfer window is never usually as busy as the summer one due to clubs looking to improve their squads towards the end of the season.

The premier league’s summer transfer window is by far the most expensive window with premier league clubs spending large amounts of money on their teams, some years the window goes well over a billion pounds being spent which you compare to other transfer windows in different leagues a huge difference.

What to expect?

The summer transfer window is not far off now and clubs are expected to spend big and sign some world-class players to help improve their squads for the remainder of the season. Some clubs are looking to spend over 200m on a select few players to help the team perform better and for them to get better results on the pitch.

Football transfers also bring in a lot of money to clubs due to shirt sales going up with fans looking to buy shirts with new signings’ names on. When Messi signed for PSG his shirt sales from the free transfer near enough covered his wage for the whole time of his contract due to thousands if not millions of football fans across the world buying the shirt with his name on.

It will be an interesting summer transfer window in the premier league with it being expected to see a lot of incomings and outgoings throughout the different clubs that are in the league. Deadline day will be an exciting one during the summer window with clubs looking to get some last-minute deals over the line before the window slams shut.