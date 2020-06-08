Although using the words beautiful and stadium together in the same phrase may seem like a misnomer, it’s not. Inventive and creative architects and builders from all over the world have created some truly spectacular soccer arenas that please the eye and excite the fan base. If you are looking to create a soccer arena bucket list, here is a great place to start.

Los Angeles, California

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has enjoyed its new home since 2018. The Banc of America Stadium is the first open air sports arena in the area since 1962. No doubt Shreveport crane rental or a similar business in the area helped place the five million pounds of steel that were needed to construct this LEED silver certified building. One of the unique features of this stadium is the safe standing rail seats section, giving fans who like the shoulder-to-shoulder experience the opportunity to cheer, sway and sing in close proximity to each other.

Mexico City, Mexico

Built in 1966 and boasting great sightlines, Estadio Azteca (Aztec Stadium) has hosted many iconic games over the years including the 1968 Olympic Games and two World Cup finals. The stadium, designed by architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez and built into volcanic rock, has undergone many updates over the years including additional VIP sections in 2016 and the installation of an upgraded audio system in 2018. Estadio Azteca is home to Club América, Cruz Azul and the Mexican National Football Team and is the largest stadium in Mexico.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Estadio Alberto J. Armando is built in the middle of the tightly packed quarters of the La Boca district. The home team, Boca Juniors, has won 22 international titles. The arena is nicknamed “La Bombonera” after a type of chocolate whose box shape is similar to the unusual D-shaped stadium. The seating in La Bombonera is three-tiered but only along three sides. The flat fourth wall was an engineering necessity to make use of the same small plot of land as the previous stadium.

Munich, Germany

Depending on whether Bayern Munich or 1860 Munich has a game that day, the Allianz Arena can change the colors of its outside ETFE-foil air panels. The fluorine-based plastic sides and roof of this stadium contain 2,784 inflated panels resembling a giant multi-tiered life raft. The arena features north and south end standing areas with a total capacity of 75,000 exuberant fans.

Wembley, England

Right outside the city of London, Wembley Stadium is the largest in England. It has enough seating for 90,000. The current arena opened in 2007. It sits on the same ground as its predecessor which officially opened its doors in 1924 and hosted the 1948 Olympic Games. The most famous feature of the stadium is the arch that reaches over the roof and supports most of the roofing structure. They allow the sightlines from the seats to be free of pillars that might otherwise block the view to the pitch. Another interesting element of the home arena of the England National Football Team and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. is the installation of a hybrid – synthetic grass on the playing field.

Singapore

If you care more about architecture than you do about being up close and personal to the game, The Float at Marina Bay is a must-see stadium. The entire field sits on a floating platform made of steel which can support 1000 tons. The spectators sit along one side of the field on the mainland. This environmentally friendly arena completed in 2007 was originally designed to be used for only a few years and to host the Singapore National Team. Ironically, the arena is still there, and the Singapore National Team has never played on its field.

Soccer stadiums vary in crowd capacity and design, but they all have one thing in common. The desire to provide the best possible fan experience. So, whether you are an ardent spectator of the match or just taking in the architectural wonders of the space around you, each arena offers something different and exciting for every type of visitor.