If you’re gamer, then you know nothing beats a top-rated player. That is who you want on your team. Whether it’s Lionel Messi blazing past your defense, Cristiano Ronaldo powering up the middle and striking from the edge of the box or Eden Hazard dribbling on the flanks, your 90+ rated player is your joker on the pitch. That’s why we have Top 10 FIFA 21 Ratings below.

As always, when a new edition of the FIFA series is released, fans around the world are excited. There is always a rush to quench curiosity. Who’s going where? Who’s available and more importantly, who are the best-rated players? Every new edition comes with changes to the players’ abilities and ratings. And everyone wants their favorite players to get improved ratings.

As the released date draws near, there are a lot of questions regarding stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others who are at the peak of their careers. Can they avoid a drop in their overall rating? While you ponder in that, below is my list of the 10 best-rated players we should expect in FIFA 21.