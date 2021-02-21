Italian Serie A matchday 23

Inter Milan left no chance to its rivals AC Milan in the derby. The leaders won 3-0 and extend lead in the Calcio. This could probably be the year to dethrone Juventus after a long reign in Italy. Internazionale has the arguments and enjoys a four-point margin over AC Milan at second. As the standings show, the title is likely to be battled between the two Milan teams.

Inter Milan – 53 points

AC Milan – 49 points

AS Roma – 43 points

Inter coach Conte on the big win against the rivals:

Credit goes to the lads, they put in an extraordinary performance. We prepared really well for the game and they carried out to perfection what we’d been practicing beforehand. There is great satisfaction in seeing this team’s growth and I am pleased because the lads deserve to see the fruits of their labor.”

The coach knows there is still much work to do:

“16 matches remain, it’s a difficult league to predict with things changing every Sunday. People’s views from a while back have now changed, and this reflects the difficulty of a league where you have to fight to win every game. We must demonstrate our step up in quality right up until the last day of the season. Genoa have only lost once since Ballardini’s arrival and Parma has a better squad than its results so far. These two matches will tell us a lot about how far we can go.”

Today’s result against a top team like Milan confirms our growth. We must keep improving from this point of view. The work-rate is there and it’s normal for results to help embed certain principles.”