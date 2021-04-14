Champions League Quarterfinals

PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich (3-3 on aggregate). It was a great game of football with two superteams facing eachother, the remake of the 2020 Champions League final. The clash did not disappoint with many occasions on both side of the pitch.

Neymar hit the frame twice for PSG and Bayern Munich had several chances to score the second winning goal. Yet the game ended at 1-0 and FC Bayern is out of the competition and their title defense stopped at the quarterfinal stage. PSG gets to the semifinal round for the second straight year as the French will try to win their first ever Champions League.

Reactions

PSG coach Pochettino:

I’m really really happy because the players deserve that. All the staff that are here too because they suffered a lot last year with the final and I think the players deserve massive credit and I’m so happy for them

Bayern Munich coach Flick:

“The disappointment is great. We put a lot of heart into it but scored one goal too few. We saw what quality Paris have up front. However, I must still pay my team a compliment even though we’re leaving empty-handed. They were very focused and gave everything.

The decisive factor was that Paris’ ruthlessness in the first leg was superior to ours. Nevertheless, I would like to emphasise again that my team tried everything over both games, fought and showed great mentality. The 1-0 is deserved, but the result last week was not good. It should have been better.

The dream of defending the title ended in the quarter-finals. Based on their performance last week and on Tuesday evening in Paris, Bayern can definitely leave the competition with their heads held high. Commitment, will and enthusiasm were clearly evident across the 180 minutes and will be the basis to go for it again next year.”