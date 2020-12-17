Apart from winning the World Cup with your nation, winning the Champions League is the most coveted trophy for any club or individual to win due to the fierce competition and difficulty it takes to win this title. There have been some serious sides in the history for the Champions League and today we assess the most successful clubs of all time in the competition.

First of all, and of course the most successful in the history of the game is that of the Los Blanco’s Real Madrid who have won the title a record 13 times. Real Madrid have always been the most successful European team and due to this have been able to attract some of the best players in the world to Madrid. The most successful era was from 2015 to 2018 when they won it three years in a row under the guidance of top scorer in the Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo.

Next up of most successful clubs in the Champions League is AC Milan who last won the trophy in 2006/07 but have a rich history in the competition. The AC Milan of recent times have dropped off in standard but will be looking to re-build up to the level they used to be at to ensure that they are able to stay second in the rankings of most successful Champions Leagues teams of all times.

Next up on the list is that of English club Liverpool who have won the Champions League 6 times which is a record for an English club. Liverpool most recently won it in 2019 when they beat fellow English team Tottenham in the final, but their most famous win was when they were 3-0 down to AC Milan at half time in 2005 and came back and won on penalties; quite easily one of the most famous moments in recent times in the competitions.