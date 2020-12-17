Premier League fixture 13

December 16th, Anfield Road Stadium – LIVERPOOL.

Liverpool beats Tottenham 2-1 and takes sole command of the Premier League leadership with 3 points other Tottenham. A late goal from Firmino at the 90th minute gave the Reds a deserved win against the Spurs. Mo Salah was first on the scoreboard at the 26th for his 11th goal of the season but Son quickly responded a little more than five minutes later for also his 11th goal. Score at the break was 1-1. Mourinho and his squad will defend all they can up to the last minutes of the game when Firmino gave the the win 2-1, thanks to a header.

Liverpool domination

Liverpool monopolized the ball for 75% of the time. The Reds had over three times as more passes as the Spurs, three times as more chances and over twice as more shots. The late goal from Firmino was everything but a hold-up as the Spurs came to Liverpool to counter-attack and were satisfied with a point from Anfield. Liverpool now lead the Premier League with 28 points leaving the Spurs three behind at 25 points.

Coaches’ reactions

Coach Klopp – Liverpool:

“First and foremost, it was one of the best performances in a while. We went already through and playing then a game like this tonight is absolutely exceptional. Top game, deserved the three points against a top side, organisation-wise so difficult to play against them with the counter-attacking threat they have. So, I liked the game a lot.

Of course Tottenham had chances, I know that they scored a goal and an unbelievably tight offside decision – we are really not lucky with these moments in the moment. They had other chances. We cannot defend Harry Kane [for] 90 minutes. Son, Bergwijn – the speed they have is incredible. But around these moments we were completely in charge of the game, which is important, stay concentrated, protected our attacks sensationally well, counter-press was good, passing was good.”

Coach Mourinho – Tottenham

“If it was a draw, I wouldn’t be jumping with happiness, because the draw would be the minimum for what we did, so to lose it is hard, but we lost.

We had chances in the moment they were suffering. Of course, I know it’s a word people love, possession, but for me it’s not (about) possession, it’s what you do when you have the ball, how dangerous you are when you have the ball, and in the second half, we got in the face of the goalkeeper two or three times, and we have to score to win the game, period. “I’m disappointed because we deserved much more, but that’s the way it is.”