Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League 2020

The Los Angeles FC overturned the tie against Cruz Azul to win 2-1 and moves onto the semifinal of the competition. Down 1-0 after just LAFC will face the might Club America as the Angelinos will try to not only reach the Final but also eliminate a third straight Liga MX team.

Eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the MLS Cup, LAFC rebounded against Cruz Azul to validate a trip to the semifinals of the CCL. The black and gold are the sole represetant of the American League joining, two Mexican clubs (Club America and Tigres), and CD Olimpia from Honduras.

Third strike?

Vela and his teammates have ousted León and Cruz Azul from a CCL title run and will now face the legendary Club America. Club America is a powerhouse of Mexican football that won the Liga MX for a record 13 times and 7 times the Concacaf Champions League. It will be a real achievement to outlast the Liga MX historic club. Now Los Angeles FC is to face Club America.

Coach Bradley on Vela and the win:

“From the beginning, we always set out to play the best football we can. We try to be good with the ball, we try to create chances. We have good ideas when we lose the ball [of] how to win it back, but to become a really big team you need to take lessons, you need to grow from tough experiences.

You find different ways to win games and so especially you could see late in the game the concentration, the way guys were constantly talking to each other on set pieces, organizing little details. This part of becoming a better team, maybe this part doesn’t come so easy, but hopefully it’s something that we can keep building on.”

On Vela beating clubs from his home country:

“Understand that Carlos, from the beginning of the season, was so excited for Champions League. Excited to play against Leon, excited to play against Cruz Azul. He’s already talking about now Club America. He left Mexico as a young player, so these games against the big clubs in Mexico, he’s not had the chance as a professional to play these teams. I also think Carlos is really proud of what we’re doing at LAFC and the leadership and role that he has.”

