Champions League group stage day 2.

Lionel Messi scored his 121 first goal in the Champions League, 120 with FC Barcelona, and 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine scored a beautiful goal with the assist from Mbappe to seal the 2-0 win for PSG and take lead in group A.

Last season, Manchester City defeated PSG at the semifinal stage. This year both teams are again favorites to win it all and PSG made a statement win against the English club. Next for City is a tough opposition at Anfield against Liverpool.

Reactions

Coach Pochettino on the win:

“I think it was an amazing victory. I am very happy for our fans as it is Paris Saint Germain’s first-ever win over Manchester City. To be here and to achieve that is amazing for us. I think it was the spirit of the team and we showed great character and personality. We suffered during the periods of the game where we needed to suffer. We worked as a team. I think we still need to improve because we need time to improve. But things went well and we are so happy. Of course, the players deserve all the credit. They were fantastic in the way that they approached the game and the way they worked, with a professional work ethic. They deserve great things.”

Lionel Messi on his first goal with the new club:

“I am very happy with the result. I think that we put in an excellent performance. It was a very important match for us, we wanted to win, especially after the draw at Bruges. We are very happy. For the goal, everything went very quickly. It was a counter, I played it to Kylian who set it back to me first time and I was able to shoot immediately. I am very happy with this goal, it’s my second match here at the Parc. I am happy to have been able to celebrate with my teammates and all of the supporters, especially during such an important match. I am very happy on a personal levelMessi is a Paris Saint-Germain player, but also with the result. Let’s continue like this!”