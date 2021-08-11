Lionel Messi signed his contract with PSG.

Against all odds, Leo Messi left FC Barcelona a couple days back after his new contract could not be signed. Just a few days later, Paris and PSG welcomed him with open arms as the next superstar in Ligue 1. With a front three of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi, Paris Saint-Germain has 3 of the top 5 players in the world and by far the best team in Ligue 1. The goal is clear for everyone, win the Champions League, anything else would be a failure.

Messi’s first press conference courtesy of PSG.fr:

“I’m very happy to be here. The last few days have been full of emotion, because after so many years at a club, it is difficult to leave. But I’m very happy to be here in Paris, and I can’t wait to start training. I would like to thank the Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Leonardo and everybody here for the incredible welcome. I look forward to meeting my new team-mates and the coaching staff and getting down to work.

“I have a lot of ambition, just like Paris Saint-Germain. I’m here to win and to pick up titles with my new club. I’m very enthusiastic about playing here and I want to continue to progress, to win matches and to win trophies. It’s a joy to join this incredible team, that contains so many great players. There have been some great signings this summer and I will play with some great talents, so I’m very happy about that.”

On his arrival and the Champions League title goal:

“It was incredible to see all those people who had waited so long, and who welcomed me here. Even when not all the details had been sorted out, the supporters were already waiting for me, and I’m very grateful to them for that. I am touched by the welcome of the fans, the Chairman and CEO and the whole club. This is a new chapter in my life, with my family, and we are very happy to be taking on the challenge that awaits us in Paris.

“The Champions League is a very difficult competition to win. You can be the best team in the world and not lift the trophy. Paris have been very close to winning it, but its very difficult to win it. You need to be united and strong and play for each other, and also have a little bit of luck along the way, make the luck that means you win. It’s a very special competition and one everybody wants to win. Paris is a team made to win, a very strong team, and I’m here with the objective of winning and helping the club achieve its objectives.”