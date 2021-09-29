Champions League day 2

Sheriff Tiraspol is a club from Moldova, a tiny country located between Ukraine and Romania. Tiraspol played their second-ever match in the Champions League. The team has no jersey sponsor and they are in a dream. Indeed they won for the second consecutive time, a rare fest for clubs during first participation! Actually, Sheriff just created one of the biggest upsets in football history with the 2-1 victory at Real Madrid.

First of all not many clubs win at Real Madrid but the Moldovan club just did it thanks to a fantastic strike in the last minutes of the game. This is an incredible moment and feeling for the club, its supporters, and Moldova.

Benzema moves up to 4th

The only bright sign in a dark evening for Real Madrid was Karim Benzema. The Frenchman scored his 72nd goal in the Champions League and moves up to 4th place in the all-time scoring list. His penalty to level the game at 1-1 was not enough for a poor Real Madrid side.

Coach Ancelotti reflects on historic defeat:

“We’re feeling down rather than being worried because we had the chance to have got the three points. The team did its job and played with great intensity and commitment and the fine margins have ended up costing us the game. We had lots of chances and could have done better in the final 30 meters. It’s difficult to explain the defeat when you look at the performance we put in”.

“This could be a good lesson for the future. We’re talking about a defeat when the team didn’t deserve to lose, given how we performed. Sheriff defended really well and was tight at the back. We linked up well and broke through their backline many times and sent over many crosses. Where we let ourselves down was on the fine details. We’ve lost the game because we had a bit of bad luck”.