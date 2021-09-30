W88 bookie was established in 2013, is a website specializing in online sports betting. The number of bookie’s products is extremely diverse, especially in the Sportsbook segment. Currently, W88 bookie is on the list of top bookmakers in Asia.

Not only diverse in sports, bets, or attractive bonuses, W88 is also famous for its bookies with a solid capital. W88 betting guarantees the full payout of bets and provides the highest quality service to players. Bookie’s reputation is reflected in the betting license of the organization First Cagayan Leisure & Resort (CEZA) – protected by the Philippine government.

Almost any player who has ever bet a sportsbook at w88 bookie is absolutely satisfied. Players who want to better understand the sportsbook platform at W88 should not ignore the article below!

The Advantages Of Sportsbook At W88 Bookmaker

Eye-catching interface

The main color of the bookie is outstanding blue, accompanied by white fonts. This design is very creative, helping players focus on remarkable content. The system is regularly upgraded and added new features to help players easily manipulate and place bets.

Bookie’s page load speed is extremely fast, even if players use large devices such as computers or as small as mobile devices, it will not affect the bet.

The website supports players in multiple languages.

The list of products is clearly arranged, the odds table is updated every day and players can easily follow.

Easy payment

W88 ensures security for all members betting at the system. Bookie uses modern technology, encrypts all customer information when entering the system.

W88 bookie absolutely does not disclose any information of players to third parties or individuals.

Each payment takes place within 5 to 10 minutes. Fast or slow time depends on when the transaction is made and how the player manipulates it. Usually, the first transaction will take longer, the system needs to confirm the information thoroughly.

Currently, bookie supports many transaction methods such as internet banking, ATM, SMS, e-wallets, …

Promotion

Great deals at bookies not only support players to bet but also attract more customers. Promotions are constantly being held, bringing many new opportunities to players. Such as:

Welcome new members to bet at E-sports, 100% bonus up to 65$.

10% daily deposit bonus at E-sports.

100% refund of Mix parlay bet if the player loses 5+ at E-sports.

Daily Sports Cashback up to 0.2% & 0.3%

And many other incentives with attractive bonuses are available in the system. If players do not want to miss out, players should check their personal email every day and choose the program that is right for them.

Customer care

Bookie owns a strong staff, all professionally trained. Bookie’s service staff is available 24/7 including holidays or weekends. Players only need to contact the system in the following ways if they encounter problems:

Viber: (+63) 9989602209

Phone: (+44) 2036085161

Telegram Chat Box

Chat online

Skype

The Betting Sportsbook Games At W88 Bookmaker

Here players can bet on any sport, not only football, players can also bet on basketball, volleyball, cage bridge, boxing,… Each sport is sorted into categories. Separately, the included matches take place the day of the upcoming match.

Football: This is a very profitable sport at W88 bookie. In addition to times like the Euro tournament or the World Cup, the number of players accessing football betting every day is up to millions of times. The system offers a lot of matches of the day, the number of tournaments scattered around the world from major tournaments to grass ball or friendly football.

Table Tennis: Table tennis betting is also known as Table tennis or Ping pong,… Players bet on the odds provided by W88, usually, each match will hit 5 bets and win 3 The game will decide the outcome. The number of bets and matches of table tennis is not inferior to other sports, players have many attractive bet options. Players can monitor the score, information about the strategy before placing bets to increase the winning percentage.

Basketball: Similar to football, players participating in basketball betting will predict bets provided by W88 with available odds. Next, the player places a bet and chooses a bet. Full betting information is displayed at the bookie. If the player guesses correctly, the player receives the bonus, if the player loses, the entire bet is lost. W88 bookie provides matches of the day or takes place in the near future, the information clearly displays each item for players to choose easily.

Some Highlights Odd Of W88 Bookmaker

Handicap: This is a type of handicap that works in the form of handicap bets, in the football field there are always strong and weak teams, bookies will give a handicap for the weak team to balance the strength between the two teams. Players depending on their judgment will make a choice: weak team or strong team.

1×2 Betting: This type of bet is very simple, so it is popular with players. Players have 3 options when betting: Team A wins, Team B wins and two teams draw. After making a choice, the player waits for the result and receives payment from the system.

Over/Under: In this bet, the player does not care which is strong or weak, which team wins. Bookie will give the total score of the two teams, if the player bets Over, the real score is higher than the system gives. If the player chooses Under, the prediction of the real goal is lower than the bookie offered.

How To Bet Sportsbook At W88 Bookmaker

Players who want to bet at W88 must first have an official betting account. Thus, new players can receive incentives for members of the system.

Step 1: Players access the W88 bookie and select “register”

Step 2: Players complete the registration form, providing accurate personal information as required by the system.

Step 3: After checking the information, the player agrees to the terms and conditions.

Step 4: The player confirms the successful registration and activates the betting account.

Step 5: Players deposit their bets => transfer money to the Sportsbook directory.

Step 6: At Sports, the player chooses the appropriate platform. Currently, the system has up to 7 sportsbook platforms, different betting styles, and a variety of products.

A- Sports.

E-Sports (Asia)

E-Sports (Europe)

X-Sports

V-Sports 1

V-Sports 2

Sports Fantasy

All bet information is displayed on the bet slip, including date and time odds, bet type, and bet amount. After the results are available, the system will pay the player if he wins.

Conclusion

W88 bookie is a system that specializes in providing sportsbook products. Players are free to choose and participate, the game quality is well-invested, the odds are attractive, the bets are diverse. Each player has the right to choose the platform and participate under the prompt support of the service staff. Wish players have a good experience here!