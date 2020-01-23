Premier League matchday 24

Manchester United had a chance to close the gap with Chelsea to only 3 points for the 4th place in the League. They wasted that opportunity losing miserable 2-0 at home against Burnley. One goal in each half for the visitors got the best of a timid Man U side.

Once more, Man United showed evident deficiencies and proved critics they are unlikely to finish in the top 4 by the end of the season. They conceded their 8th loss of the season, their second at home. Stuck at the 5th spot, the Red Devils are competing with Tottenham Hotspur for an European cup spot. Nonetheless, Newcastle United is sitting at the 13th place with only 4 points behind.

Coach Solskjaer on a disappointing night at Old Trafford:

“We hold our hands up and tonight wasn’t good enough. They always support the team and I’ve felt that support ever since I’ve played here. It’s important that we do in difficult times. We’re all disappointed. The players are disappointed, the club’s disappointed, but what else can we do than come in tomorrow and know that we’re wearing a Man United shirt and work to improve again? [On] Sunday [we have another game] in the FA Cup – it’s relentless.”

The Norwegian know the top-four race will be battle until the end of the season: “So many times we feel that we can claw that points tally back and it doesn’t happen. Then again, we’re still fifth and we’ve just got to continue. There are loads of games left and we’re going to do everything we can to get as many points as possible.”

“Some of the results and performances we’ve had have been fantastic”, said the head coach. In fact Man Utd won at City and beat Tottenham and Chelsea. “Today, that’s the second defeat at home, the first since August. I’d thought we’d turned that corner winning games like this, but we haven’t clearly and we will keep chipping away.”