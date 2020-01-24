The La Liga title race is again looking set to boil down to the battle between defending champions Barcelona and a rejuvenated Real Madrid. Both sides have continued to be supported by punters looking for the latest betting bonus codes offers. Barcelona remain the general 8/11 favourites and the most popular selection, with Real Madrid next in at 6/5.

Barcelona have now appointed a new head coach in the shape of Quique Setien and are 26 time winners of the Spanish top flight. This includes them winning four of the last five and each of the last two seasons. They have been the dominant force of recent times and why they are again expected to go on and land the title this campaign.

Barcelona have picked up 43 points from a possible 60, winning 13, drawing four and losing three. It has been a fairly inconsistent season, which is why they have made a recent change of manager. However, they were very active in the summer transfer window as they looked to bolster the squad ahead of this current campaign. This included big money signings of Frenkie de Jong and Antonine Griezmann, with both already making a positive impact at the club.

Barcelona will now be looking to improve under the new manager and push ahead for their 27th La Liga title. They are also going strong in the Champions league and are amongst the favourites for the title, following moving into the knockout stages.

Real Madrid have also been in a time of transition following bringing Zinedine Zidane back to the club as the manager. They have failed to finish in the top two in La Liga for the last two seasons, which is a poor return for a side as big as Real Madrid. The side are also the winning most side in the league with 33 titles to date, with the last coming back in 2017.

Real Madrid are having a much more positive season and are only behind Barcelona on goal difference. They have picked up 43 points from a possible 60, winning 12, drawing seven and losing just once. This gives an indication of how much they have improved this season and they could yet go on and land the title, as they remain very much in the battle. The side were also very active in the summer transfer window, as they needed to bring some fresh faces into the squad. They brought in the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, with both already making a positive impact at the club.