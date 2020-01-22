Premier League week 24

Arsenal came back twice from behind to save a point in the Premier League London derby against Chelsea [2-2]. The Gunners came to Stamford Bridge with the intention to play good football and found resources to level up late in the game.

Down to 10 men, Arteta’s team showed character and a fighting spirit to not give up. This is a good result taken away at Stamford Bridge. Betting sign up offers are available for the next two games at Bournemouth and Burnley.

Arsenal has tied in half of the league games played [12 draws], the most in the League thus far this season.

Coach Arteta was pleased with the result

“The spirit they showed, the character, the fight and the leadership was there as well. You have to really stand up. When someone makes a mistake, it can happen in football, so someone has to take a red card for him. It can happen”, said Arteta.

The players stayed united despite being down one player on the pitch. “Every single player did it with belief as well. I could sense it at half-time that they believed they could get back in the game. I wasn’t expecting Hector [Bellerin] to score with his left foot obviously, but I’m very pleased”, added the Spanish manager.

“We’re playing with a lot of young kids and what they’ve shown [against Chelsea] is going to be a great experience for them, to keep believing that in football if you put everything in, anything can happen. In that sense, it’s top”.

Manchester United climbing back on Chelsea

On the other hand Chelsea did not secure the win, which left coach Frank Lampard very frustrated. “At the point in the game you go 2-1 up, you have got to do the basics right,” said the manager.

Chelsea have won just 2 out their last 5 games. Now, Manchester United can close the gap to 3 points for 4th place and Champions League. The manager was not happy about the late equalizer:

“We know the story here at home. Teams with 11 have defended here like that and we’ve had problems, then with 10 against Arsenal it is understandable, I think they defended their box well.

I would say that it is the story of creating a lot, not unbelievable chances, but that can be the way. Being tentative when they had 10 was wrong, you have to go in and still be really positive to make sure they don’t get out”

Chelsea have a difficult upcoming stretch over the next few weeks with a tough schedule. The Blues will play at Leicester, against Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. Much of the second half of the season will decided in the next 30 days..