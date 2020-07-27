Manchester United achieve top 4 standings in the Premier League

It took 38 games and ultimately the last one of the league season for Man Utd to settle in the top 4, validating their ticket to the Champions League next season. The Foxes were obligated to win to finis in the top 4 and Manchester United had the upper-hand ion the table with a one-point advantage. Leicester City put tempo in this game and shot twice as many times as their opponents did.

But Man United were resilient today and did not want to let go on what has been targeted as the goal of the season: the UEFA Champions League. Two goals in the second half got the job done for the visitors, finishing third in the top flight. Leicester 0-2 Manchester United.

Still engaged in the Europa League (Round of 16 stage), Man United could celebrate a strong finish of the season especially since the restart. Do not forget the club was glued between fifth and tenth for the majority of the Premier League. But a fantastic run of eight wins over their last ten league games sent the Red Devils back into the Champions League. Manchester United achieve top 4.

Coach Solskjaer comments on achieving third place

“The players and the staff have worked so hard. I told them this. We’ve won [already] because we’ve come together as a team. Your viewers, our fans, know that as well. We are going places and we’ve got a team you can like. You can see the DNA of Manchester United. At least that’s what I feel.

On the game at Leicester:

It was not a classic Manchester United performance but, in the first half, we controlled it and, in the second half, when they had to come for us, we defended really well.

On the finish:

“We were predicted [to finish] about sixth position and we’ve ended up third. Liverpool and City, of course, have been running away with it in the last couple of seasons so to get third is a massive achievement for the team.”

Tottenham Hotspur to play Europa League

Alike Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have not had a good season. They fired coach Pochettino and hired Mourinho as his replacement wit pretty much similar results. Yet the Spurs had one last chance to qualify to European competition next year and they converted it. The 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace was enough to take 6th place from Wolverhampton who lost 2-0 at Chelsea. The Wolves probably deserved it more after a fantastic season but fell to Chelsea who also had to win to secure their European fate in the Champions League.

Coach Mounrinho on the qualification:

“It’s very difficult to play the last game when you play everything in one game. It doesn’t matter what you play for – relegation, promotion, Europe, to be champions – the last match is always hard. It was not easy and when Palace scored. It was the time for me to want to know what was going on at Stamford Bridge. And when I was told 2-0 (Chelsea beating Wolves), I thought that’s the moment, also I didn’t feel the team was really strong to attack the victory. “I made a decision then that we needed to control the game in a different way, to get the point, qualify, and goodbye season. Goodbye season and we go to the Europa League draw.”