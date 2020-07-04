Premier League week 33

Manchester United is engaged in the three-team race to the top 4 with Leicester City and Chelsea. The Red Devils gave a beating to Bournemouth’s defense scoring 5 goals in the first 60 minutes of the games before controlling the tempo in the last 30.

Solskjaer’s men have been the best team in the Premier league since the restart and slowly closed the gap to top 4 while Chelsea and Leicester have dropped points. Today all the three team won. Leicester City celebrated Jamie Vardy’s milestone scoring his 100th and 101st goals win the league for the Foxes, FT 3-0. Chelsea rebounded from their loss at West Ham by beating Watford 2-0.

A 16 game-run

Man Utd have been undefeated for 16 games and have now won 15 games in the league this season totaling 55 points. They will need to be above 60 to hope for a Champions League berth next year.

Yet, head coach Solskjaer has done a good job in the second half of the season after struggling in the first third of the season to a worrisome situation in the league. All the players are engaged towards a common goal. That is to reach the Champions League.

Reactions

The Norwegian head coach comments on the goal fest:

“It’s exciting. Great attacking football, some fantastic goals. It’s too bad our fans couldn’t be here and spur us on because you can see the energy in the team, you can see the atmosphere within the team. We just have to play and play, and trust the way that they have performed and played lately.

I think it’s been very exciting to watch the front players of course, but they get delivery from behind. They get passes, assists, they get balls to work with and we’ll keep on working, keep trying to improve for next time.

The players are working towards one common goal and we are trying to get as high as possible in the table. That’s one of the positive things about those forwards, they’re good friends and they keep challenging each other.

It’s Aston Villa next and that’s quite a few days of recovery, so that’ll suit us well. It’s not until Thursday, but, after that, it is tight. We’ll use this time well for training and recover and we’ll be ready for the run-in.”