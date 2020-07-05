2020 German Cup Final

Bayern Munich dominated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 to win their 20th cup titles. This is the second trophy for the team as they set a domestic double with the Bundesliga title.

The current Bundesliga champions took the game away very quickly with two goals in the first 25 minutes (17′ Alaba, 24′ Gnabry) and added another one at the hour mark from Robert Lewandowski. Leverkusen did get back in the game. But eventually, the best striker in Germany concluded the scoring with his 51st goal of the season, in all competitions.

The Bavarians are still in the UEFA Champions League competition as they aim a potential treble. Their season has already been fantastic. Bayern Munich dominated the Bundesliga and is arguably the best team in Europe right now.

Reactions from the winning side

Coach Hansi Flick:“We’ve very proud we’ve made it! The way the team played in the last few weeks was sensational, the attitude is just fantastic. It’s nice to see the players believe in their own strength. We’re just very happy. What this team is achieving is extraordinary. In the second half there were a few things we want to improve. But today the only thing that counts is the joy at the double. The players can wind down for a few days now, and then we’ll prepare for the Champions League.”

GK, Manuel Neuer: “We’re just glad about and proud of the team display! Due to the coronavirus situation the cup triumph is definitely very special, we’ve never seen anything like this. But FC Bayern were motivated and hungry in the last few weeks, all players gave it everything. What we showed was very special.”

Forward, Thomas Müller: “It’s really a bit of a sad moment, the league is our bread and butter, of course we wanted to get that over the line, but when the fans are missing in such a thing as a cup final – I paused for thought at the end at the awards ceremony. It just doesn’t feel the same.”

Forward, Robert Lewandowski: “We showed that we’re the better team and we wanted to win the cup. I’m glad that we played well together as a whole team. In the first half we played really well, from the guys at the back to the lads up top. When I scored my first goal, my first thought was: ‘Why not just have a go!’ For the second goal Ivan Perišić laid the ball off really well for me and I saw that the goalkeeper dived a bit early.”