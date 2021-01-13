Premier League fixture 17

Manchester United and Liverpool are ready to square off at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday and the Red Devils are in full confidence leading the league.

Manchester United has won 11 matches out of 17 games, most in the Premier League. The squad will make the short trip to Liverpool with a goal to extend the lead on top of the table where 6 teams are within 6 points from Man United to Tottenham.

Man City is just sitting one point behind Liverpool but with one game in hand. In fact, the defending Premier League champions need to beat their rivals otherwise they could fall back as far 4th in the league. The league has been very competitive this season so far and the title race is wide opened.

Man United traveled to Burnley and got the win thanks to a goal from Pogba. The French international and World Cup champion has been rejuvenated over the few weeks and gained his coach’s trust:

Coach Solskajer comments:

On Pogba:

I’ve always said Paul is a big, big player for us. He’s a good character in the dressing room, he’s always one that the lads look to, he’s a world champion of course and we’re seeing the best of Paul at the moment. I feel he is getting better and better for every game. He’s been injured and he’s had COVID and it’s just natural that he needed some time to get fit.”

On leading the league before Liverpool clash

“It’s a brilliant position to be in. Of course we know we’re going to the champions, they’ve had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons so we know that’s going to be a difficult game for us but we’re ready for it.

I think we couldn’t have asked for a better time to play them, because we’re in good shape, in good form, we’re hungry – that’s the big thing, these boys are hungry. They want to get better and that’s a test again, a test of character and a test of quality.”