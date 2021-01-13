Year after year, the rankings for the Premier League change. Scores are updated and the stats of the players change throughout every season. With players improving their skills and also rookies coming in, it can become tricky to track the best players in the Premier League. Nevertheless, if you are a soccer aficionado it is important for you to know this rankings season after season given that they provide enough insight to give fans an idea of how a team or a certain match could end up. This is specifically convenient for people that enjoy making bets in places like Casinosnotongamstop.com, where they can easily place a bet from the comfort of an online platform. Either if people enjoy the occasional gambling, or sports betting, finding an online platform that allows you to do this from the comfort of your own home makes the entire situation more convenient.

In addition, once people find out the rankings of the best players in the English Premier League, they are able to make a more asserted decision when it comes to betting. Knowing which player has made it to the top of the list, definitely gives the entire team a head-advantage over the others because they have one of the best players of the League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

There is no doubt that Liverpool is one of the best teams in the entire world. For that reason Trent Alexander-Arnold that played for this team, has made it part of the best players in the entire league for delivering great assists as well as 69 more crosses.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Playing for Arsenal, Aubameyang is one of the best forward players in the entire league. At age 30 he has accomplished to become one of the most valuable players of the team and has set a record for 17 goals in one season.

Bernardo Silva

Known for playing for Manchester City, Bernardo Silva has made it to the top of the list of the Premier League with his position as the attacking midfielder. At only 25 years old, he has had an impressive career being managed by Pep Guardiola. Silva Is definitely someone players need to look out for, given that he is quick with his feet, and he is known for being one of the league’s most inventive and creative players.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero from Manchester City has made it to the list of the top players in the league at only 32 years old. He is one of the best strikers of his team and for that reason the continues to deliver some of the best shots that people have seen in soccer.

Virgil van Dijk

Definitely another player from Liverpool given that some of the best players in the entire league can be found in this team. The Dutch player is known for having transformed the Liverpool team as a part of his center-back position. He is only 28 years old and people are already comparing it to the legend Messi.