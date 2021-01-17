Major League Soccer (MLS), the United States men’s professional soccer league, is one of the most influential sports franchises in the world. The constantly growing league—projected to expand to 30 teams by 2023—has increased in popularity in recent years thanks to a loyal growing fan base, increased talent among the players, and more soccer-specific stadiums popping up across the country. With a season running from late winter through mid-October and upwards of 34 games allocated to each club, there are ample opportunities to get more involved in the world of Major League Soccer. Here’s how to become a tried and true soccer fan.

Pick Your Team

From Washington State to Washington, D.C., clubs and talent are in ample supply no matter your location. For example, residents of Seattle have the popular Seattle Sounders FC, while Texans have the Houston Dynamo FC, FC Dallas, and Austin FC. Meanwhile, Ohio boasts both FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew SC, and those living in Florida get to root for popular midfielder Blaise Matuidi of Inter Miami CF or Nani, the captain of Orlando City SC. Whether you find yourself rallying behind a team in the Western Conference or a rival club in the Eastern Conference, you will want nothing more than your team to become one of the 14 to qualify for the playoffs each November. Perhaps you will even have the chance to cheer them on to the MLS Cup championship game.

Stream the Games

National coverage of MLS also grows with every passing year. While networks such as ABC and FOX offer full broadcasts of the games, ESPN also provides full replays through MLS LIVE on ESPN+, the channel’s on-demand streaming service. You can even catch the games on ESPN Radio, the network’s flagship radio station, which provides complimentary coverage of the most sought-after soccer games.

Follow the Podcasts

In between matches, get to know the ins and outs of the game from those who know it best. From Glenn Davis Soccer to the Soccer Show, there is a plethora of podcasts available for those who wish to hone their knowledge of the sport. There are even podcasts dedicated to specific teams. Corner of the Galaxy is a weekly show focusing solely on the LA Galaxy, while Seeing Red dives into weekly discussions about the New York Red Bulls during the regular MLS season.

Attend a Match

Better yet, purchase tickets to attend one of your club’s upcoming matches. There’s no doubt that professional soccer is quickly gaining momentum in the United States and Canada. As such, games have become quite the spectacle, with the tense to-and-fro of the gameplay and the infectious rowdiness of the fans on display. 2018 MLS Cup winners, Atlanta United, are one such club worth watching in person. While they were only established in 2017, they are already being compared to such notable teams as FC Barcelona and Manchester United. As such, their games are some of the most well attended (and loudest) in the league.

Join the Outlaws

U.S. Soccer’s largest fan club, the American Outlaws, are dedicated to bolstering support for the MLS teams and players. By becoming a member of the American Outlaws, you unlock access to early access tickets, the riotous supporters section at the matches, tailgating and viewing party opportunities, and discounts on game day travel.

Become a Referee

Are you tired of screaming at the television and playing referee from your couch? Major League Soccer, like many sports, often suffers from a lack of qualified referees. Fortunately, you don’t need to be a Grade 1 FIFA-certified referee to start becoming involved in your local matches. Those interested in becoming referees have the option of two entry-level certifications through the U.S. Soccer Federation: Referee Grade 8 and Recreational Referee Grade 9. The former is the most sought after, as it allows you to referee most competitive games. It doesn’t matter if you support MLS from the field or from your home—all that matters is that you show up. That’s what makes a true soccer fan.