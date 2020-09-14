Ligue 1 day 2

The Ligue 1 Classique sees five red cards between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain with the visitors grabbing the win in Paris. This is the first in 9 years Marseille prevail over PSG and the first win in Paris in 10 years.

The Le Classique is not a game like others in the French Ligue 1. Paris and Marseille have long been enemies in this North-South rivalry. Marseille mocked Paris after losing the UEFA Champions League final to Bayern Munich last month (1-0). Besides OM is the only French club that ever lifted the Champions League trophy. So players on both side circle this special game of the year.

Lethargic PSG

Paris SG have now lost their first two games of the season and still goal-less. The setback of the Champions League final defeat is real and players lack energy on the pitch at Lens (1-0) and today at home against Marseille. Olympique de Marseille came to Paris with tremendous amount of energy and got rewarded at the half-hour point with Thauvin.

PSG tried to comeback in the game with many tries. In vain, the Parisians looked disorganized for the most part of the game and could not capitalize on their domination.

Marseille keeper Mandanda made a couple big saves to save the clean sheet and the three points for his team. The night ended in a brawl with 5 red cards in the last minute of the game including Neymar. The Brazilian superstar was absent tonight and had no influence on the game.

