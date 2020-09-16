One of the most popular sports in the world is soccer. It’s a sport that can be found in almost every country, and many have individual professional leagues. Once the teams have officially formed and been approved, various events and games will happen within that local country or region. The best event one of these teams can play in is nationally known as The World Cup. Millions of people will come from all around the world to enjoy this tournament that is held somewhere new each year. With so many traveling to this event, it leads to a large carbon footprint and a tremendous amount of waste. It’s important that this annual occurrence do the very best it can to control the amount of damage it does to the environment.

Here are some of the ways FIFA implement green policy during their tournaments.

Lights

During an event, there will need to be light, meaning stadium lights could be on all day. Matches will be played throughout the night if necessary, too. The installation of a solar panel system can help effectively cut costs as well as save the environment. The reuse of energy made from the sun is important because it saves on electricity and eliminates certain gas emissions. There are also several opportunities for stadiums to add LED bulbs which will give better lighting throughout. Some other ways to lower light use is by having motion sensored lighting. Movement throughout the stadium will cause them to automatically turn on and off.

Concessions

When people go to an event, they tend to eat and drink a lot. FIFA has begun implementing procedures that help promote recycling plastic. Encouraging fans to throw their garbage away and use recycling cans is a big part of this. Using cans made of aluminum can also help reduce pollution. Another major point of emphasis has been the use of plastic straws. Some stadiums are getting rid of them by replacing regular lids with funneled ones, making straws unnecessary.

Materials

Some of the items used during the tournament can be reused during the entire event, and the products themselves could be made from recycled items. Soccer balls, cones, goal posts, and flags are a few examples of things that can be reused throughout it. Many teams have also started using recycled materials to make their jerseys. Depending on the number of games played, a team may require several uniforms.

Mascots

Another great way for FIFA to promote the green initiative is by carefully choosing their mascot. While it may seem like a strange way to do this, the mascot itself can show fans what going green means and why it’s important. People tend to listen to someone who is interacting with them, getting them involved, and unknowingly telling them the right way to live.

Water

The reuse of water is extremely important during FIFA’s large events. The amount of water used during this event is unbelievable. Some systems have been created to collect and reuse rainwater, while other filtration systems can recycle water for certain purposes. Limiting the use of running water in stadium restrooms by using waterless flushing and censored sinks can also help cut water waste.

Transportation

The number of people who attend FIFA’s events is well up into the millions. The various traveling to and from these can be very costly and harmful to the environment. The use of electric vehicles and biking is one of the easiest ways to help solve these issues. Stadiums have also been trying to add walking paths and specified areas that are for conservative transportation. Teams have also started to cut down on the use of multiple busses and looked for ones that are environmentally friendly.

The Bottom Line

The environment is something that needs to be saved and protected, and it’s something everyone can do. Soccer teams and leagues are using the various resources afforded to them to help make their events better for nature, as well as help raise awareness.