American contractors are in short supply. They seem to have an endless supply of work. Contractors work in a wide variety of capacities. If you have ever wondered what the daily routine is for a contractor, here is an outline.

Start Early

Contractors are known to get an early start to the day. The beginning of the day involves planning and reviewing the scheduled jobs. Some work is weather-dependent, so the contractor needs to check to see if there is a chance of precipitation or if the temperatures are too cold. For example, if you are building inground swimming pools in Maryland, you may not be able to complete certain phases of the project during lousy weather. Other jobs may be indoors, so the forecast will not affect these jobs.

In addition to reviewing weather conditions, contractors need to check their messages first thing in the morning to see if any subcontractors have called to say they cannot make it to the job or to see if the delivery of any materials is delayed. After a full review of all the factors, the contractor will need to decide if the work can go forward as scheduled or turn to another job for that day.

Travel to the Job Site

If the builder has determined that the scheduled project should go forward, the next step is to travel to the job site. The contractor can physically inspect all materials to ensure they are in place for the workers to use at the job location. In addition, the builder can make sure that all necessary persons have arrived to do the work. If the contractor has more than one job site going at a time, they will need to travel to each location throughout the day. As part of planning the day, the builder can determine which place they need to be first and where they can visit after the work has begun.

Get to Work

The contractor may be hands-on in the project or overseeing a group of workers. The builder will need to ensure that the work gets started in any event. The contractor may start with a team meeting to ensure everyone understands which part of the job they are supposed to do. If coordination is necessary, the builder can facilitate different stages of completion to bring them together for a finished product.

Run Errands

As the work continues throughout the day, the laborers may run out of certain supplies or have equipment failures. The contractor will need to go to the store or warehouse to get the necessary supplies and equipment so the job can continue as planned. Sometimes, the builder may determine additional items needed for the job and will have to get those things.

Meet With Client

As part of the daily activities of a contractor, they will have to meet with the person who hired them. These meetings can be in person or via telephone. If all the work is set, the builder may not need to meet with the same person every day on a longer job. Even with ongoing projects, the client may want a daily progress report. Of course, if something goes awry in terms of the construction plan or available materials, the builder will need to contact the client to advise them of the situation. Contractors who work on smaller jobs, such as residential plumbing or other home repairs, may have multiple meetings with different homeowners throughout the day.

Keep Organized

Throughout the day, a contractor needs to keep organized. They should have a checklist of the work planned for the day and notations on what gets completed. In addition, they need to keep receipts of any purchases made for jobs. Workers on smaller jobs need to keep invoices for each particular job they do.

Being a contractor involves many moving parts, making it a challenging profession. You can see why contractors are always busy.