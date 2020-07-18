Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a 16-year drought

The Legendary English club has clinched promotion to the Premier League after their 1-0 victory over Barnsley and the results of the other clubs.

Leeds United will return to the top-flight next season. The former Olympique Marseille manager, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had a fantastic campaign on the pitch. His team set a new club record points tally of 87, with two games still left to play.

Promotion since 2004

The last time Leeds played in the top-flight, the 100 years old club featured the likes of Alan Smith, James Milner and GK Paul Robinson. Ultimately fell to the Championship with a 19th place at the end of the season. Last year, they almost made it back to the Premier League but lost their playoff tie. This season, there won’t be any playoffs. Indeed, the club leads the league with a comfortable 5 point-margin over second place West Brom. Leeds United will lift the EFL Championship trophy this season.

CEO and Owner Andrea Radrizzani on accomplishing the promotion:

“I am so happy for everyone in the Leeds United family, we all deserve this promotion. Leeds United is one of England’s greatest and most well-supported clubs with a rich history known all over the world.

“We have been out of the top-flight for 16 years and I am thrilled for the whole club and our incredible fans that we are back in the Premier League.

I would like to congratulate our fantastic manager, Marcelo Bielsa, the entire coaching and backroom staff, and of course all of the players who have performed outstandingly throughout the season.

Thank you to all our wonderful fans – I am so grateful for their loyal and unwavering support every season. They played a crucial role to drive us forward to promotion this year. Since my journey with Leeds United began in the summer of 2017, we have strived for this moment and it is a time for us all to celebrate the club returning to where we belong.

This is truly an amazing achievement and I’m so proud to be part of this club’s success. But our ambition does not stop here – and we are determined to continue on this path of achievement in future seasons.”