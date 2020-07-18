FC Porto beat Sporting Portugal 2-0 to claim title. Both goals were scored after the break.

Coach Sergio Conceição on the title:

“Union is the word that defines this title. The union of the work group, of the players, of everyone believing during a difficult moment. After the match against SC Braga, when we deserved a different result and ended up far behind our rival, continuing to believe in our work, in the quality of our players and in the people helping them was fundamental.”

That Sérgio would have said to this Sérgio: Congratulations, you were true to yourself. I said what I had to say at the time, as if I know two people who hate losing is our president and myself. We are very competitive, but we had many difficulties in a very long season. The players won this title, but there is one more to win. We deserved to win the Portuguese Cup in the recent past, and many of the players that lost it deserve to win it now. We will keep doing our job. I believe this is one of the most important titles for FC Porto and that it was won by everyone that works with us. I also want to dedicate this title to my family, to my wife, to my children and to my parents. I am forever in their debt for the difficult fight they had to give me principles that are key to my spirit.”

Winning an atypical championship

“This was an atypical championship, especially given the difficulties the clubs are going through. It is very important to be winning the championship this season. Congratulations to the players, who always believed, even during the difficult moments we had in the season, in face of the obstacles we had to overcome. They were always aware of that and remained ambitious. They were determined in the way they worked and believed. That makes me extremely proud of the work group at my disposal.”

“It’s a shame that we don’t get to see our home full with fans, to watch this great tactical match, with two good teams. Honestly, it was one of the best matches in the championship in terms of planned strategy. Tonight, we had some players going in who aren’t as used to the starting team, but they gave a fantastic response. The fans should have lived this joy with us.”

The strength of FC Porto after the resume of the championship

“I mention the players because of the work they did that no one sees, as they didn’t stop. It was as if we were always together, working. That dedication and that effort to remain strong in the objective we set was fundamental. The great workers behind this title are the players.”