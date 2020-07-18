Juventus moved a step closer to retaining the Italian Serie A title by increasing their lead at the top over Lazio to eight points thanks to two Cristiano Ronaldo equalizers, both from the penalty spot, against Atalanta in Turin.

In the process, the former Sporting, Manchester United, and Real Madrid goal scoring machine took his tally to twenty-eight, just six fewer than Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich who has already finished their season. Ronaldo has six games to make up the deficit but his biggest rival is Lazio’s Circo Immobile who is on twenty-nine with six to play.

The contest between the two strikers in the Italian league’s most prolific battle since the 1950s, with no two players, have reached the 28-goal mark by round 32 of the season since Antonio Valentin Angelillo (Internazionale) and Jose Altafini (Milan) over 60 years ago.

Try Five aside football leagues in London

Another Portuguese player getting rave reviews is former Sporting star Bruno Fernandes who became Manchester United’s first back-to-back Premier League ‘Player of the Month’ since Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2006. After clinching the award in his first full month in February, Fernandes has followed up his incredible form since the Premier League’s resumption last month and has netted five goals, created three assists, and produced twelve chances for his team-mates. The 25-year-old has been instrumental in United’s brilliant form of late, in which they have extended their unbeaten run to eighteen games in all competitions. Last week United became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by three goals or more after they beat Aston Villa 3-0 away from home.

Source