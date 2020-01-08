League Cup – Manchester City Overmatch Manchester United by Far

“The first minutes were tight but then we had an outstanding goal and we played really good. We played a really good game with a lot of passes from behind.

In the second half they changed their shape with the diamond, and we struggled to keep the ball a bit more, but it is a good result.

We knew it was difficult to control Rashford as they are so fast and that was our target today. In the last game we could not control when we lost the ball and tonight we did it better.

In general, it was an incredible performance and just a fantastic result for us. Tonight we can be more than satisfied to come here to Old Trafford and win. It is not over as it’s United and we saw last season, at PSG for example, what they can do.

We have one more game and we’ll see what happens. It’s a good result, but hopefully with our fans we can make a good game and reach the final again.”

A second-half to play