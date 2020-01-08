League Cup – Manchester City Overmatch Manchester United by Far

League Cup semifinal 1: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City took a significant advantage in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal winning the derby with 3 away goals. The Citizens dominated the first half from start to finish scoring three goals and hitting the woodwork as well.
Last time both clubs met in December, Man United beat their city rivals. Guardiola was very happy his team responded and they can hope to retain the title for a third consecutive year. In his own words post game:
“The first minutes were tight but then we had an outstanding goal and we played really good. We played a really good game with a lot of passes from behind.
In the second half they changed their shape with the diamond, and we struggled to keep the ball a bit more, but it is a good result.
We knew it was difficult to control Rashford as they are so fast and that was our target today. In the last game we could not control when we lost the ball and tonight we did it better.
In general, it was an incredible performance and just a fantastic result for us. Tonight we can be more than satisfied to come here to Old Trafford and win. It is not over as it’s United and we saw last season, at PSG for example, what they can do.
We have one more game and we’ll see what happens. It’s a good result, but hopefully with our fans we can make a good game and reach the final again.”