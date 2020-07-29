MLS is back Tournament round of 16

LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes emerge as favorites to win the MLS tournament following their stunning wins in the round of 16.

LAFC – Seattle Sounders

Los Angeles FC easily disposed of the MLS defending champs Seattle Sounders 4-1 whereas the Earthquakes netted 5 goals to Real Salt Lake, 5-2.

LAFC forward Diego Rossi scored a brace against the Sounders, totaling 7 goals in the four MLS is back games played. His phenomenal play has made Carlos Vela’s absence more manageable fro coach Bradley. Besides, the strong performances displayed by Bradley Wright-Phillips give options for the coach as LAFC move deeper into the tournament.

Orlando City – Montreal Impact

Next for LAFC is a clash against the host team Orlando City SC. The Floridans sent home the Impact thanks to a 1-0 win.

Latif Blessing shares his confidence: “Orlando is a good club, a good team so we are preparing. We are here to win the trophy so any team, any opponent will come, we are ready for any team who comes.”

SJ Earthquakes – RSL

San Jose Earthquakes made sensations scoring 4 goals in the second half to knock off RSL 5-2.

Toronto FC collapse

TFC – NYCFC

NYCFC dominated TFC 3-1. The Canadians entered the round of 16 stage undefeated in 2020 while the New Yorkers punched their ticket onto the Round of 16 thanks to a narrow victory against expansion team Inter Miami CF.

Coach Vanney commented on the loss:

“I thought everything for us was too slow. The tempo of the game, too slow. The ball movement was too slow, too much dwelling, too many touches.

It wasn’t what I would define is the best version of what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to be tonight. And that is what it is – in a knockout, if you’re like that on one night, you’re out and you go home.

So tonight, that’s what happened. They were better than us and they deserved the win and we go home.”

Columbus crash

Columbus Crew – Minnesota United

One of the early favorites after the group stage, backed up with three wins failed. The Columbus Crew crashed on the round of 16 against Minnesota United on penalties 1-1 (3-5).

Sporting KC – Vancouver

Sporting Kansas City survived the Round of 16 against Vancouver thanks to a win on penalties.

Philadelphia Union – New England Revs

The team backed by NBA superstar moved onto the quarterfinals thanks to a narrow win against the Revolution, 1-0. A goal from Santos in the second half was enough to punch their ticket and prepare their quarterfinal against Sporting Kansas City.

Portland – FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati would have been present a the quarterfinal stage if Locadia had converted a wide open opportunity just a few minutes before regulation. The score was tied at 1-1. The Timbers stuck together and found the win on penalties 4-2.

The quarterfinal are set for this week. LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes emerge as clear favorites but this tournament has given us a healthy dosage of surprises. What is next…?