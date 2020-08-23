MLS 2020 Regular Season

The LA Galaxy gets revenge against LAFC after the latter emphatically knocked them out of the MLS is Back tournament. In Orlando LAFC embarrassed the Galaxy in a blowout win 6-2 while playing without their best player Carlos Vela.

The 5-times MLS champions traveled the short distance to the Banc of California stadium and grabbed their first win of the season 2-0 and but just total 5 points in 6 games. One goal in each half set the Los Angeles Galaxy for the win in a torrid and warm weather above the 90 degrees mark.

Galaxy midfielder Lletget had strong words following the win: “I know they did what they did in Orlando to us, but we have to focus on now and hopefully we shut them up a little bit.”

Coach Schelotto added: “I am very proud of the team because they fought, and everyone knows we are coming from Orlando where we lost 6-2 against them.

“This was obviously the first win of the season and it’s amazing to do it against our rival, but I think it’s been building up for a while”, he continued. “I think that the mentality after Orlando is that we know that we have the right tools to do great things and so everyone got together and made an effort to train even harder.

“After today’s win, the vibe in the locker room was amazing. We are ecstatic and we are just hungry for more games now. Hopefully this is the start of some great things.”

First regular season loss

LAFC were undefeated in the first 5 games of the 2020 MLS season. The loss in El Trafico is a set back and really upset coach Bradley as the American manager explained post-game:

“We were terrible. I take responsibility because we didn’t look like ourselves, we never found any rhythm. The game had no tempo, we weren’t dangerous and we just looked like we were second best throughout the day.

“Throughout our history we’ve always had a way to push games, play a certain kind of football and today we didn’t come close. We had so few guys who played in the way they normally play.”