Bayern Munich will now be looking to land the odds and win the competition for the sixth time and first since back in 2013. The latter victory coming when they beat rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final, following a 2-1 victory and late winner by Arjen Robben. Since then it has been a frustrating period for the club, as they have failed to back up their dominance domestically in Europe. For example, the recent Bundesliga title meant a record breaking 30th in total and remarkable eighth in succession. A title they were very well supported for ante-post, only to continue to drift, following a poor start to the campaign. However, they were much improved in the second half of the season and all but ran away with the title, finishing 13 points clear of second placed side, Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have returned from the break in remarkable form, winning all matches they have played. This impressive run of form and title victory, saw continued support on them to now go on and land this seasons Champions league, which initially saw them pushed into joint favouritism with Manchester City. That proved money well placed as they progressed past Chelsea, before their remarkable 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the quarter-final stages of the competition. This was also following a very impressive qualification in the early period of the competition as they were the only side to progress out of the group stages with a perfect record of six victories from six matches played. That was from Group B, against Crvena Zvezda, Olympiacos and Tottenham. Bayern progressed through with the maximum 18 points, whilst also scoring 24 goals and conceding five, in a very dominant group stage campaign. This further added to the support behind them for their first title since 2013. This also included the memorable 7-2 away victory against Tottenham, who had reached the final of the competition just last season. Serge Gnabry netted four in the match, and has since continued his impressible season for Bayern.

Following this, Bayern have breezed past Lyon in the semi-finals with a 3-0 victory. They are clearly now the team to beat, ahead of the final against PSG today.